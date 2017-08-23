Triple Talaq verdict: First step in upholding rights of Muslim women, say ‘reformists’

At a press meet in Kolkata on Tuesday. Partha Paul At a press meet in Kolkata on Tuesday. Partha Paul

WELCOMING THE Supreme Court judgment on triple talaq, a group of “reformists” who had been campaigning against the practice in the state, have now set their sights on other issues like inheritance laws, guardianship of children and adoption by Muslim women.

“This is the first step towards upholding the rights of Muslim women since Independence. This is just the beginning. Now, issues like inheritance laws, guardianship and others will be highlighted, moving towards a common civil law… The next step will be registration of marriages in courts,” said Syed Tanveer Nasreen, professor of gender studies in Burdwan University and a member of a joint committee for abolition of triple talaq.

The joint committee — a conglomerate of organisations like Pragatisil Muslim Samaj, Reformist Muslim Society and Secular Mission — has been fighting triple talaq for the last three years. In April, the group had collected one lakh signatures against triple talaq and sent it to the Prime Minister and the President.

“Now, we will go for public interest litigations, rallies, and awareness campaigns against laws that don’t allow Muslim women to become guardians of children, laws which discriminate against women in case of inheritance and adoption laws. We will also hold rallies in Jantar Mantar in Delhi,” said Osman Mullick, a school teacher and a member of the committee.

“Do you know Muslim women cannot be the guardian of her child even if her husband has passed away? The verdict will open flood gates for reforms,” he added.

Senior clerics and members of All India Personal Law Board in Bengal, meanwhile, see the SC verdict as a setback. But at the same time, they claimed that 90 per cent of Muslim women will still follow Sharia law.

“I do not know what my party’s stand is. Yes, I am a minister in West Bengal government. But still, I will say that this right has been there since ages. This right is conferred by Quran Sharif. No court has the right to nullify it,” said Siddiqullah Chowdhury, state library minister and leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind.

Jamil Manzar, working committee member of AIMPLB in Kolkata, said: “There are certain touts in the community, who has brought this upon all of us. Only a handful of wrong people went to SC. This is indeed a setback. But 90 per cent of Muslim women adhere to Sharia law. They will never adhere to any other law…

“In AIMPLB, we had already taken a number of initiatives for reform, so that triple talaq is not misused.”

“Sharia is a supreme law. Whatever one does, Muslims will follow them,” said Noor-Ur Rehman Barkati, former Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque in Kolkata.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App