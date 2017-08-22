Triple Talaq verdict: Congress welcomes Supreme Court ruling, calls it ‘progressive decision’

Congress leader Manish Tewari. Congress leader Manish Tewari.

The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict striking down instant triple talaq. Speaking to the Indian Express, Congress leader Manish Tewari said, “The Supreme Court decision striking down triple talaq 3:2 is a progressive decision which all right thinking people must welcome.” Comparing the decision with the abolishment of practice of untouchability, Tewari said that something which was affecting the rights of Muslim women has been abolished.

“If you go into the constitutional history of India, the framers of the Indian Constitution had abolished untouchability by inserting an article right at the inception…it was article 17. At that point in time, somebody could have argued that untouchability was intrinsic to the Hindu faith. But the framers of the Constitution took a very very constructive view. And similarly by a judicial fiat something which is impacting the rights of Muslim women has now been done away with,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the practice of triple talaq among Muslims as “void”, “invalid” and unconstitutional. With a majority vote of 3:2, the apex court scrapped the practice and said that it does not follow the basic tenets of Quran. While CJI JS Khehar and Justice Nazeer were in favour of putting the practice on hold for six months until Parliament frames a law, Justices Nariman, Joseph and Lalit held the practice as ‘violative’ of the constitution. The five-judge constitution bench, in a remarkable feature, had judges of five different faiths.

