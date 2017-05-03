Triple talaq: SC appoints Salman Khurshid as amicus curiae

Salman Khursid (File Photo) Salman Khursid (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed former union minister and senior advocate Salman Khurshid to assist it as amicus curiae in the triple talaq matter. From May 11, the apex court is set to hold daily sittings to decide on the legality of the ‘instant divorce’ practice.

Earlier, the court referred the matter to a five-judge constitutional bench to expedite the case. The bench will conclude hearing the pleas of the Muslim women during the summer vacation. The top court, however, clarified that they would be looking into the legal aspects of the triple talaq practice without broaching contentious subjects like the uniform civil code.

The Central government has been pushing for the practice to be banned as Muslim women are at the risk of being abandoned by their husbands without initiating formal divorce proceedings.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at an event in Delhi, urged members of the Muslim community to not politicise the issue.

“Reformers from the Muslim community itself will come forward to fight what (our) Muslim daughters have to go through (in the name of triple talaq), they will find a way out,” said the PM.

“I also request the Muslim community, don’t look at this issue through a political lens, don’t let it go that route,” Modi said.

