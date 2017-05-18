Triple talaq: Supreme Court concludes hearing, reserves judgment

The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo) The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

Concluding the hearing in the triple talaq case, the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgment. The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the instant divorce practice. The court has been holding daily hearings in the case since May 11.

On Wednesday, the five-judge constitutional bench hearing the matter asked the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) whether it was possible to include in the marriage contract a provision allowing the Muslim women to say no to the divorce practice.

“Can it be made possible to give an option to a wife that she can say that she was agreeable to or not agreeable to it (triple talaq)? Is it possible to pass a resolution to all ‘qazis’ to include this condition (giving right to woman to say ‘no’ to triple talaq) in ‘nikahnama’? Give an option to wife to say ‘no’ to triple talaq,” the five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said.

Appearing for the AIMPLB, senior counsel Kapil Sibal he would check with his client and revert.

Later, seeking a ban on the practice, the Centre informed the SC that it was “not integral” to the practice of Islam. “Essential means those practices which are fundamental to practice of a religion, without which the super edifice of the religion would crumble. Triple talaq is optional. Courts have said that what is optional cannot be essential or integral,” Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the bench.

The bench, which includes Justices Kurien Joseph, U U Lalit, R F Nariman and Abdul Nazeer, is hearing seven petitions, including five filed by Muslim women, challenging the practice of triple talaq, polygamy and nikah halala.

On Tuesday, Sibal said the court should not interfere in the matter as the practice was intrinsic to one’s faith and belief.

“Triple talaq is going on since 1400 years, how can you say it is unconstitutional?” Sibal asked the apex court.

