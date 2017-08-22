Triple Talaq: RSS praises PM Modi, welcomes SC ruling

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, another national executive committee member Indresh Kumar said that today “is the most significant day for women in Indian history”. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, another national executive committee member Indresh Kumar said that today “is the most significant day for women in Indian history”.

Welcoming the SC judgment on Triple Talaq and giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development, the RSS has termed it the beginning of a new era and end of “old secularism”. Praising Modi for the ruling, Veteran Pracharak and RSS national executive committee member J Nandakumar tweeted that “NaMo raised the 3ple Talaq issue not only during political campaigns even in Independence day Address”.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, another national executive committee member Indresh Kumar said that today “is the most significant day for women in Indian history”. “8-9 crore Indian women, who followed Islamic religion, were facing a huge social problem of Triple Talaq. They were tortured in the name of religion. Even God disliked it. God himself termed it a crime…SC has freed these women from torture and injustice,” he said.

He added that the “fundamentalists who wrongly interpreted Koran”, have now been “silenced”. “Muslims have now realized that for the sake of politics and religion some leaders took them even away from Koran,” said Kumar.

RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha termed it the end of “old secularism”. “Old secularism meant connecting Hindus with terrorism, protecting Muslim obscurantism,abusing @RSSorg .The end of era now,” he tweeted.

He said that “Indian Muslim women realise the worth of secularism as a higher value than uncodified & medieval personal laws”. Several RSS leaders and RSS-affiliated journals like Panchjanya and Organiser have repeatedly taken the issue of Triple Talaq in the last few years.

Kumar said that “this is the day of women’s freedom from torture, of women’s respect and empowerment”.

About what kind of law he now wants, he said: “SC has delivered a judgment. The government will study it. There should not be any compromise with women’s respect.”

“Lakhs of Muslim women have already submitted their appeals to the government in this regard. The government should make the appropriate laws to ensure that women’s respect and participation is ensured,” he said.

Kumar termed that “those who oppose this judgment are anti-India and against fraternity”. “They are evil forces. Therefore, I appeal 126 crore people to not to listen those who provoke,” he said.

Advocating for the Uniform Civil Code, he said that the Indian constitution “recognizes rules and customs” of several communities and religions, but India also “has a national law”. “Those who confront this national law on the ground of religion, they need to be changed and reformed,” he said. Commenting on customs of communities, Kumar said: “These are not religious customs, but social ills. These ills cannot be given the garb of religion. It is unconstitutional and inhuman.”

