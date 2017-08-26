Triple talaq petitioner faces threats, writes to Mamata

Ishrat Jahan (right) with her lawyer Nazia Elahi Khan in Kolkata on Friday. PTI Ishrat Jahan (right) with her lawyer Nazia Elahi Khan in Kolkata on Friday. PTI

SEEKING POLICE protection, triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she has been receiving threats from her in-laws and neighbours since the day Supreme Court declared instant triple talaq as invalid.

The letter has been written by her lawyer Nazia Elahi Khan on behalf of Jahan. Khan on Friday handed over the letter to the chief minister’s office.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

When contacted, Khan said: “Ishrat has been receiving a lot of threat calls and the local Golabari police station is not taking any action. People pass nasty comments against her. She is facing a social boycott. The government must provide her security.”

The letter to Mamata stated: “Ishrat Jahan is receiving lots of threat calls, she is being teased and as per her previous complaint, the thana is not taking any action. The local police station, Golabari, is not in a mood to provide her safety and security. So, I request you to arrange police protection for the safety and security of Ishrat Jahan. She is completely in danger and you must intervene in this matter as the petitioner of triple talaq case is living a life of a victim.”

Jahan has also attached a handwritten note in Hindi with the letter to the CM, where she said: “I was very happy after Supreme Court declared triple talaq as unconstitutional. But now, I am scared. I was twice molested by my husband’s elder brother when I registered a case against him but no action was taken, hence, I don’t trust the police anymore. I hope that you being chief minister of Bengal, would provide me security. I don’t want any financial help from the government but I have never received any help from Bengal Police in my fight for Muslim women. If anything happens to me or my children, only the police will be responsible. I hope you being a woman would understand my pain.”

When asked, Howrah Commissioner of police D P Singh said they did not know that Jahan was facing threats. “As far as her general security is concerned, that is definitely our responsibility. But for special security of an individual, a legal procedure and court’s order are followed. It is a matter of legal framework.”

Jahan had been staying at Pilkhana area of Howrah with her husband Murtaza, his elder brother and wife since 2004. While Murtaza pronounced triple talaq over phone from Dubai in April, 2014, Jahan — who has four children — continued to stay on at the house.

“Fifteen days before the SC verdict, her husband’s second wife asked two of her children to return to their mother. Among her four children, Shaista and Zaib Alam stay with Jahan. There is no electricity at the house… She has been staying in the area for years but recently, people’s attitude towards her changed. She no more feels safe. She is being treated as an enemy of men and someone who is not a follower of Islam,” said the lawyer.

Alleging that she was being trolled on the social media, Khan said: “I have been receiving all kind of threats on Facebook. People are abusing me. They are saying that I work for RSS and that no Muslim man would marry me.”

