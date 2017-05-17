Triple talaq not integral to Islam: Centre to Supreme Court

The AG said that the “court cannot say there is no legislation, so we are powerless”. (Representational photo) The AG said that the “court cannot say there is no legislation, so we are powerless”. (Representational photo)

Seeking abolition of the practice of instant triple talaq, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the controversial provision was “not integral” to the practice of Islam, even as a five-judge bench wondered why it remained despite being considered “sinful”.

“Essential means those practices which are fundamental to practice of a religion, without which the super edifice of the religion would crumble. Triple talaq is optional. Courts have said that what is optional cannot be essential or integral,” Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.

The bench, which includes Justices Kurien Joseph, U U Lalit, R F Nariman and Abdul Nazeer, is hearing seven petitions, including five filed by Muslim women, challenging the practice of triple talaq, polygamy and nikah halala.

The AG said the issue was not about majority versus minority, but about men versus women. “The prism from which we see this is not majority versus minority. There is a schism in the minority community. This is an intra-minority tussle between men, who have been dominant over the years, have been the breadwinners, and women who have been weak,” he said, adding the court had two options.

The court can either test if the impugned provisions stand the test of fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution or apply the essential practice test, he said.

“Court must step in. Court is the guardian of fundamental rights. None of us are ecclesiastical, hence test is on Constitution. Constitution says even core practices of religion are subject to part three of Constitution… If that route is not followed by the court, it must follow the essential test,” said Rohatgi.

As far as the Hindu law is concerned, practices like Sati, untouchabilty and child marriage have been done away with, he added. However, the CJI pointed out that this was done by way of legislation and not through any judgment.

The AG then added that the “court cannot say there is no legislation, so we are powerless”.

During the course of the day-long arguments, the CJI also quoted from a book which, he said, was given to him by one of the parties to the litigation. According to the book, anything “biddat” is sinful, the CJI said. Putting this in context, CJI Khehar said, “you recite in every Friday prayer that talaq-e-biddat is a great sin”.

One of the counsels then explained that “biddat” refers to anything which was not originally part of the Koran but was added by scholars who interpreted it.

Appearing for the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) earlier in the day, senior counsel Kapil Sibal told the court that only a “minuscule portion” of Muslims currently practice triple talaq, but challenging its constitutional validity could even lead to a backlash in the community which may see it as an infringement on its rights. Consequently, they would end up supporting practices like polygamy and triple talaq, he added.

Sibal compared the Muslim community to small birds which are being preyed upon by golden eagles. The (Muslim) community’s nests must have the SC’s protection, he added.

The SC, meanwhile, asked the Board if it was possible to include in the nikahnama (marriage contract) a provision enabling Muslim women to say no to triple talaq. The Board said it would discuss the matter and get back to the court.

