Triple talaq not acceptable form of behaviour between man and woman: Salman Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said triple talaq was not an acceptable form of behaviour between a man and a woman. Speaking at a national conference on ‘Post Colonialism: Indian Response And Transformation’ in Noida, he noted that five judges of the apex court with their varied viewpoints concluded that the practice of triple talaq was against the basic tenets of the Holy Quran and violated the Islamic law Shariat.

“All the five judges deciding the triple talaq case, more or less, accepted that the practice was not an acceptable form of behaviour between a man and a woman. The top judges came to different conclusions in the case. Some may say that minds of judges are programmed in post-colonial India…constrained by colonial education. Some may say this is the way human beings differ…every mind responds differently because of different experiences, education, DNA, family, cultural background. Somebody may say it is acceptable and somebody may say it is unacceptable,” he said.

Elaborating further, the former Union minister said it was rather self-destructive to say that “everything which is negative should be put at the door of colonialism in our country”. He also called upon the youths to become “citizens of the world with roots in India”.

Delhi AAP MLA Anil Bajpai said India was a free nation but we were still fighting for real freedom. “Partition has done a lot of damage to the country and it is the responsibility of the youths to mend the differences,” he said.

