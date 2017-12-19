Triple talaq not a religious issue, it is about women’s rights, PM Modi tells MSM

Members of the Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo) Members of the Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo)

A DELEGATION of the Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal (MSM) held a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the draft law on instant triple talaq, in New Delhi on Monday. MSM chief Shamsudin Tamboli said, during the meeting, they submitted a memorandum of their demands to the PM. The panel has suggested that the government should consider not only triple talaq, but also focus on polygamy and the practice of halala; with a compulsory condition of judicial intervention in every talaq, he added.

In response to their suggestions, Modi said, “The issue of triple talaq is not religious. It is about the rights of Muslim women. We are genuinely trying to make this draft effective. I assure you that we will consider your recommendation and the opinions of other stakeholders and political parties. We will come up with a comprehensive and an all-inclusive draft.” Tamboli said they had a “fruitful” discussion with the PM, who has assured to consider all of their recommendations before finalising the draft.

“The meeting was successful. Tomorrow, our delegation will meet the heads of political parties to appeal to them to not to politicise the matter. We will also ask them not to bring the matter of religion and hold fruitful discussions on the draft in the Parliament,” he added.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, national vice-president of BJP, was also present during the meeting. The MSM delegation included its president Tamboli, secretary Jameer Shaikh, treasurer Dilawar Shaikh, member Sameer Shaikh and former chief Sayyadbhai, alias Sayyad Mehboob Qadri.

