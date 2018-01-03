Triple Talaq Bill LIVE UPDATES: Bill likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Triple Talaq Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday. (Express File photo/Ravi Kanojia) Triple Talaq Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday. (Express File photo/Ravi Kanojia)

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which criminalises the practice of instant Triple Talaq, will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Cleared by the Lok Sabha last week, the Bill recommends a jail term of up to three years for the husband for pronouncing Triple Talaq.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said on Tuesday that the government is hoping that the Congress would refrain from pressing for amendments. “We are having continuous talks with the opposition parties including Congress. We have told Congress that since they have not pressed for any amendments in the Lok Sabha, they should do the same in the Rajya Sabha,” Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

The draft regulation, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on December 28, had received mixed reactions from Opposition parties. Most of the parties, particularly the Congress, argue that some changes need to be made to the law proposed by the government. “We support the bill. Our only argument has been that it needs to be further reinforced to ensure that women gets their maintenance. In the present form, it needs legal scrubbing. That can only be done by Parliament,” the Congress’s deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma told The Indian Express.

Triple Talaq LIVE UPDATES

9.10 am: “The bill was drafted behind closed doors with no consultation with anyone outside of a select group of ministers and officials. In response to a question in Parliament, this was confirmed as fact. All this while, a propaganda machinery ran a campaign highlighting Narendra Modi’s sensitivity to the issue,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote in today’s ExpressOpinion section. Read more here.

9.05 am: A cross-section of Opposition parties, fence-sitters and NDA constituent TDP have demanded that the Bill be referred to a select committee of Rajya Sabha for scrutiny and wider consultation. Read more here.

9.00 am: Renuka Chowdhury, a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress, said her party stood for women empowerment of women since Independence, but it needs to see what has been actually included in the bill. “There is no question of us not standing by anything that empowers women. There is no black and white solution to this, We have to see how the debate evolves… what is actually included and how is it implementable…. and until it is equitable for all women under all clauses of talaq. This is only talaq-e-biddat (triple talaq)”, Chowdhury was quoted as saying by PTI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd