Triple talaq: Jamaat-e-Islami-e-Hind women’s wing to hold awareness drive in state

Most Islamic countries have abolished triple talaq and modified the Sharia to suit the present. (For representation)

AT A time when the BJP-led Central government has been raising the issue of triple talaq in the Muslim community, the Girls Islamic Organisation, a woman’s wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami-e-Hind, has launched a state-wide campaign in Gujarat to raise awareness among the Muslim community on Muslim Personal Laws, as well as started initiatives to “clear misconceptions” harboured by other communities, regarding the important issues pertaining to talaq and marriages.

On Saturday, members of GIO— Fatima Tanveer and Razia Shaikh—arrived in Vadodara to kick off the campaign, which will continue until May 7. Addressing the issue of triple talaq and marriages in Islam, Tanveer said, “We are planning to undertake mohalla meetings, public gatherings, table top discussions as well as door-to-door campaign to educate the Muslim community members about the issues of personal laws, so that they do not get swayed by the misconceptions that are being promoted these days such as triple talaq and polygamy.” Tanveer blamed the ongoing campaign against triple talaq as a “conspiracy” to influence Muslims who are unaware of the personal laws.

Speaking about Muslim women, who have reportedly supported Narendra Modi in public on his stand on triple talaq, Tanveer said, “We do not know if these women are really Muslim or not. Islam is a religion that does not believe in coercion. Anyone who wants to follow the tenets based on the commandments of Allah, is free to do so. None of us has the right to alter these tenets.”

Tanveer added that the Shariah law is sacrosanct and cannot be altered and said that the notion of triple talaq being torturous to a woman is wrong. “The Shariah law has provisions for the couple to mutually discontinue their marriage through talaq as well as to reconcile after the first and second talaqs if they feel they have fondness for each other. It is not to be uttered in one go, like many people believe. If it is spoken in one go, then the damage is done. We are trying to educate our community members about it,” she added.

The JIH will also hold signature campaigns across the country after the 15 days programme to sensitise people, especially women, in the community on the issues.

