Triple talaq: Issue about women’s rights, not religion, says Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI/File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI/File Photo)

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said Sunday that the issue of triple talaq was not a religious one, but a matter of the Muslim women’s right to equality and the right to live with dignity. “Triple talaq is not a religious issue as it has no sanction in the Sharia law. So, why this discrimination towards women? I appeal to all political parties to not politicise this issue. I urge them to put an end to negative politics,’’ Naidu said in Hyderabad. “This nation cannot tolerate negative politics and the results of recent elections have amply shown that. There should be constructive and positive politics,’’ he said.

Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is urging the Muslim community to introspect on the triple talaq issue, and was not interested in deriving political mileage. “The Congress has kept silent for all these years even though they claim to be champions of the minority community,’’ Naidu said. “Why has the Congress kept silent… they should answer,’’ he added.

Speaking on the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, which comes into force from May 1, Naidu, who holds the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting, Urban Development and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, said, “The Real Estate Act coming into force after a nine-year wait marks the beginning of a new era in which a buyer is the king while developers benefit from the confidence of the king…. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal interest in the matter made the Act a reality.”

He added, “The Act ushers in the much desired accountability, transparency and efficiency in the sector by defining the rights and obligations of both the buyers and developers. This important legislation gained momentum under this government and could finally see the light of the day.”

