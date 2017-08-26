Triple talaq: Ishrat Jahan says facing threats from in-laws

Ishrat Jahan talks to her lawyer Nazia Elahi Khan in Kolkata on Friday. PTI Ishrat Jahan talks to her lawyer Nazia Elahi Khan in Kolkata on Friday. PTI

SEEKING POLICE protection, triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she was receiving threats from her in-laws and neighbours since the day Supreme Court declared instant triple talaq as unconstitutional.

The letter has been written by lawyer Nazia Elahi Khan on behalf of Jahan. Khan on Friday handed over the letter to the chief minister’s office. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

When contacted, Khan said: “Ishrat has been receiving a lot of threat calls and the local Golabari police station is not taking any action. People pass nasty comments against her. She is facing a social boycott. The government must provide her security.”

The letter to Mamata stated: “Ishrat Jahan is receiving lots of threat calls, she is being teased and as per her previous complaint, the thana is not taking any action. The local police station, Golabari, is not in a mood to provide her safety and security. So, I request you to arrange police protection for the safety and security of Ishrat Jahan. She is completely in danger and you must intervene in this matter as the petitioner of triple talaq case is living a life of a victim.”

Jahan has also attached a handwritten note in Hindi with the letter to the CM, where she said: “I was very happy after Supreme Court declared triple talaq as unconstitutional. But now, I am scared. I was twice molested by my husband’s elder brother when I registered a case against him but no action was taken, hence, I don’t trust the police anymore. I hope that you being the CM of Bengal, would provide me security. I don’t want any financial help from the government but I have never received any help from Bengal Police in my fight for Muslim women. If anything happens to me or my children, only the police will be responsible. I hope you being a woman would understand my pain.”

When asked, Howrah Commissioner of police D P Singh said they did not know that Jahan was facing threats. “As far as her general security is concerned, that is definitely our responsibility. But for special security of an individual, a legal procedure and court’s order are followed.” Khan added, “I have been receiving all kind of threats on Facebook.”

