Triple Talaq: Government to forward 200 victims’ complaints to SC

In support of a ban on triple talaq among Muslims, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to forward around 200 complaints from women, who have allegedly been harassed by their husbands with the practice, to the Supreme Court, where the case is being heard. The complaints collected till now have been forwarded to the state law department to seek legal opinion regarding presenting them before court as the state government is not party to the case yet.

On the other hand, the government has shelved the exercise of collecting opinions from Muslim women regarding triple talaq, a poll plank of the BJP. On April 11, the chief minister, in a meeting with women welfare department, had directed them to draw up a mechanism and asked the minister concerned and other women ministers of the government to meet with women organisations and collect opinion of Muslim women. However, citing absence of legal sanctity for it and lack of time, the survey has been dropped.

The state women welfare department has now collected the complaints and applications related to the the triple talaq from across the state through District Probationary Officers and Asha Jyoti Kendras, who are forwarded the complaints from district magistrates. Also, women who have been divorced this way, who had given their applications to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Women Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi and to the media, too have been collected. The government, however, plans to collect “general opinion”.

Women welfare minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi said, “When we started this (survey opinions), we precisely had three weeks, which is not a lot of time. We are still working on the system. We will bring out a proforma for survey of women issues in general which may include triple talaq as well. We will take general opinion from women in gradual manner not in a hurry.”

This survey is likely to be held after budget session of UP Assembly. About sending complaints to the Supreme Court, Joshi said “We had made a promise in Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (to take up the issue of triple talaq). So at least this way we are moving forward.”

An official of the women welfare department said, “The state government is unlikely to become a party to the case and hence opinion of the law department has been sought asking that in what manner and capacity can these applications and complaints related to triple talaq and received in this connection from social organisations could be submitted to the court.”

