Triple talaq discussed in Muslim board meet

Triple talaq was the main point of deliberation on Saturday, the first day of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) two-day meeting, at the Lucknow campus of the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama.

The meeting comes three days after the Yogi Adityanath government announced that it was going to present its view on triple talaq in Supreme Court after consulting women affected by the practice.

Saturday’s meeting, which began in the evening, was chaired by AIMPLB president Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadvi and attended by vice-president Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq and general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani among others.

Board member Kamal Faruqui said several matters are slated for discussion by the executive committee and their outcome will be announced on Sunday. He confirmed that the issues of triple talaq and Babri Masjid are part of the agenda.

Earlier, the Shia community had appealed to the AIMPLB to “keep in mind the Quran, Shariyat and humanity before arriving at any decision” on the contentious issue of triple talaq.

