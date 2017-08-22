Triple talaq: Centre to ask states to ensure compliance of SC order

The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran. The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.

The Centre is all set to send an advisory to all states asking them to ensure compliance of the Supreme Court order declaring Triple Talaq void, illegal and unconstitutional. “An advisory asking the states to keep close watch on the situation will be issued soon,” a home ministry spokesperson said today.

The home ministry will be asking the state governments to take appropriate action and ensure compliance of the Supreme Court order, the spokesperson said.

The Supreme Court, by a majority verdict, today set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional. The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.

