Triple Talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha; Govt calls it ‘historic’, upset Owaisi says it will lead to more injustice

The government moved a step closer to making triple talaq a criminal offence as Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Triple Talaq Bill by voice vote after an intense debate. It was passed in Lok Sabha in its present form as the amendments proposed by Congress, BJD and Asaduddin Owaisi were negated. The bill will now be sent to Rajya Sabha for clearance.
The bill which makes instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was tabled by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Prasad called it a historic day.
While not everyone was happy, especially regional and Muslim parties, the Congress said it supports the bill but with strengthened safeguards for divorced Muslim women. The Grand Old Party was against the provision of jail term for the husband. It asked for the bill to be sent to a Standing Committee, instead of being voted on today itself.
Members from RJD, AIMIM, BJD, AIADMK and All India Muslim League opposed the bill, saing it is arbitrary in nature and a faulty proposal.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-biddat’. It gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and minor children. A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate.
Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be illegal and void.
Speaking to media outside Parliament house, Home Minister Rajnath Sinfgh said, “It’s a historic day, we are confident that it will be passed in Rajya Sabha as well.
Owaisi, however, looked upset with the Parliament proceedings as he said the bill will lead to more injustice. “Triple Talaq bill will not give justice to Muslim women but will lead to more injustice,” said Owaisi.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) expressed serious reservations over the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill and said it will take steps through democratic means to “amend, improve or scrap” it. The Shia Waqf Board, meanwhile, called for making the punishment to those indulging in ‘triple talaq’ more stringent.
“We will take whatever steps required through democratic means to amend, improve or scrap it. There is no move to go to court as of now…The bill was brought in a haste,” AIMPLB spokesperson Maulana Khalil-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani told PTI.
- Dec 28, 2017 at 8:51 pmIn many OIC countries including The Heaven of Islam called Phak, triple talaq is banned. Why here their( Clergy and narrow male Muslim politicians) hearts are bleeding.?Reply
- Dec 28, 2017 at 8:49 pmLet's evolve to Uniform Civil Code. No a p p e a s e m e n t .. to any religion. All citizens equal under the law. Let's dwell in the modern age.Reply
- Dec 28, 2017 at 8:38 pm1. Opposition of MIM leader Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi to triple talaq bill, though understandable, cannot be regarded as justifiable. Yes, there are many activists who think that AIMPLB should have on its own come forward and demanded that triple talaq be made punishable. But that did not happen and the Supreme Court had to intervene and once it gave a decisions making triple talaq illegal, Central government had no option but to come forward with appropriate legislation to make triple talaq punishable. 2. It is also a fact that most leaders of Muslim communities hailing from different parts of our vast country are simply not ready to move with the times. They still want rights of Muslim women to be restricted by ancient Muslim personal law. This is unacceptable in 21st century.Reply
- Dec 28, 2017 at 8:37 pmNow for some bills on cleansing the politicians ——Any uneducated crook with fake degrees , ,,,,,,and /or having a criminal background , ,,,,,,,and/or having more than 2 children ,,,,,,,should be barred from contesting any election or nomination for any seat !!!Reply
- Dec 28, 2017 at 8:37 pmWhy differentiate men and women as Muslims , Christians , Hindus ...... . All are human beings . In times when religions arose there was no democracy , IT , cars , planes , electricity , concept of individual rights . Whatever religionists say , some of these religion based backward practises must go in modern times . Earlier politicians were lazy and just visited temples and masjids to collect votes . Now time has come to abolish any primitive practices in Hindu, Muslim, Christian faiths including Triple talaq . Most muslim countries already shunned many primitive Arabic practices . Muslims in India must look towards future and not towards backward . Do muslims in India want to live in Syria, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan ...... . No ! These may be nice beautiful places but in modern times islam has totaly ruined them . Do muslims want to ruin India with their backward Arab practices ?Reply
