Triple Talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha; Govt calls it ‘historic’, upset Owaisi says it will lead to more injustice

The government moved a step closer to making triple talaq a criminal offence as Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Triple Talaq Bill by voice vote after an intense debate. It was passed in Lok Sabha in its present form as the amendments proposed by Congress, BJD and Asaduddin Owaisi were negated. The bill will now be sent to Rajya Sabha for clearance.

The bill which makes instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was tabled by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Prasad called it a historic day.

While not everyone was happy, especially regional and Muslim parties, the Congress said it supports the bill but with strengthened safeguards for divorced Muslim women. The Grand Old Party was against the provision of jail term for the husband. It asked for the bill to be sent to a Standing Committee, instead of being voted on today itself.

Members from RJD, AIMIM, BJD, AIADMK and All India Muslim League opposed the bill, saing it is arbitrary in nature and a faulty proposal.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-biddat’. It gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and minor children. A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate.

Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be illegal and void.

Speaking to media outside Parliament house, Home Minister Rajnath Sinfgh said, “It’s a historic day, we are confident that it will be passed in Rajya Sabha as well.

Owaisi, however, looked upset with the Parliament proceedings as he said the bill will lead to more injustice. “Triple Talaq bill will not give justice to Muslim women but will lead to more injustice,” said Owaisi.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) expressed serious reservations over the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill and said it will take steps through democratic means to “amend, improve or scrap” it. The Shia Waqf Board, meanwhile, called for making the punishment to those indulging in ‘triple talaq’ more stringent.

“We will take whatever steps required through democratic means to amend, improve or scrap it. There is no move to go to court as of now…The bill was brought in a haste,” AIMPLB spokesperson Maulana Khalil-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani told PTI.

