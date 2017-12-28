Government to introduce Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament today

Triple Talaq Bill to be introduced in Parliament today: The draft bill says, “any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal”. Triple Talaq Bill to be introduced in Parliament today: The draft bill says, “any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal”.

The Triple Talaq Bill or the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, that criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims, will be tabled in the Parliament on Thursday. The bill will be introduced by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the lower house, Lok Sabha.

The bill, prepared by an inter-ministerial group headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, makes instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — “illegal and void” and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband. It was cleared by the Union Cabinet earlier this month.

A provision of imprisonment for a term – which may extend to three years and fine for violators – is also there in the bill. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance.

The bill is being introduced as the practice still continued despite the Supreme Court striking down ‘talaq-e-biddat’. The proposed law would only be applicable to instant triple talaq and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and minor children.

The bill was listed for introduction last week, but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said it would be introduced this week.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already issued a whip to all its party members to be present in the Parliament in a bid to ensure that the introduction of the bill is smooth and any stiff opposition from members on the other side at the introduction stage could be thwarted.

In September, the apex court, in a historic judgment, ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is “void”, “illegal” and “unconstitutional” by two-third majority.

