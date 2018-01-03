Triple talaq bill fails to move in Rajya Sabha, Congress wants scrutiny by select panel

Muslim women celebrate after the Supreme Court had set aside the practice of Talaq-e-biddat. (Photo for representation) Muslim women celebrate after the Supreme Court had set aside the practice of Talaq-e-biddat. (Photo for representation)

The Rajya Sabha witnessed acrimonious scenes on Wednesday as the BJP and Congress sparred over the triple talaq bill, forcing Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien to adjourn the House for the day. As soon as the Upper House convened after three adjournments at 3 pm, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, was tabled by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“Even after passage of the triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha, the practice is continuing. A woman in Moradabad was given triple talaq over dowry,” Prasad said as he introduced the landmark bill that has provisions of “imprisonment for three years and fine” for any Muslim man who divorces his wife by uttering talaq three times in quick succession.

However, the Congress, which remained largely silent during the passage of the bill in the Lok Sabha, was not in a mood to relent this time and demanded that the legislation be sent to a Select Committee. Senior leader Anand Sharma said, “We are not opposing, we are supporting the bill. But any law has to go through scrutiny. I move the following motion, that this House being strongly committed to women’s rights, wants to refer the bill to the Select Committee.”

ALSO READ: Parliament LIVE UPDATES

Raising objections to the procedures followed by the opposition party, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said a motion had to be submitted a day in advance. “This bill has already been circulated two-three days in advance. Notice for consideration of an amendment has to be given at least one day ahead. This motion was not given one day before,” Jaitley said.

Accusing the Congress of maintaining “double standards”, Jaitley said the party was trying to stall the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha after supporting it in the Lok Sabha. “The whole country is watching that in the other House you (Congress) supported the Bill and in this house you are trying to derail it,” Jaitley said.

Listing the reasons why the bill criminalising talaq-e-biddat could not be sent to a Select Committee, the Finance Minister said the practice was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, two of the judges held it as unfair and used their extraordinary powers to suspend it for 6 months, which expire on February 22.

Countering Jaitley, Sharma said the Congress too stood for the rights and dignity of women. “It is unfair to say that they are the only ones are responsible and that we are not responsible. Why haven’t you brought up the women reservation bill in the past three and a half years if you care about women’s rights?” Sharma asked.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who represented the Muslim Personal Law Board in the case, said, “He (Arun Jaitley) referred to the judgment of SC. I want to correct the record because I appeared in the case on behalf of Muslim Personal Law Board. What he said was in the context of the minority judgment.”

Previously, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were disrupted following protests over the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra, with several opposition members raising slogans and calling the government “anti-dalit”. “Atrocities are being inflicted on Dalits for the last three and a half years since BJP came to power in the Centre,” Ghulam Nabi Azad was quoted as saying by ANI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd