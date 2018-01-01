Triple talaq bill: AIMPLB thanks Stalin

The controversial Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was adopted in Parliament days ago. (Representative Image) The controversial Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was adopted in Parliament days ago. (Representative Image)

All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday thanked DMK working president M K Stalin for having asked the Centre to send the Bill that criminalises triple talaq to a standing committee. Led by Sajjad Nomani, AIMPLB office bearers called on Stalin at his residence here and thanked him, a party release said.

The controversial Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was adopted in Parliament days ago. The bill makes instant triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-biddat’ illegal and provides for a jail term of up to three years for the husband. The offence has been made cognizable and non-bailable.

Stalin had denounced the Centre for the “haste” shown in getting the ‘triple talaq’ bill passed in the Lok Sabha and wanted it to be referred to a standing committee.

