Cabinet nod to bill against instant triple talaq: Women’s outfit seeks support for codification of family law

(Illustration by C R Sasikumar) (Illustration by C R Sasikumar)

The Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), which has been at the forefront of demands for banning triple talaq, has written to leaders of all opposition parties to garner support for codification of Muslim family law. The BMMA, a nationwide coalition of Muslim women championing gender rights, has sent letters to Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi and leaders of other opposition parties including Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Sitaram Yechury.

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which proposes to make the practice of instant triple talaq a criminal offence, where the husband can be sentenced to a jail term of up to three years. The Bill is expected to be tabled in the winter session of Parliament.

“This Bill is a beginning, but mere criminalisation of triple talaq is not the purpose. This is the first step in the direction of codified Muslim law and hopefully there will be a discussion in Parliament to make it more comprehensive,” said BMMA co-founder Zakia Soman.

The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, allows Indian Muslims to be governed by the Shariat. The absence of codification has legally allowed community leaders to hold the practices, good or bad, as sacrosanct.

Soman said that as far as gender justice is concerned, triple talaq is not the only issue. “Nikah halala and polygamy too have to be made illegal. Then there is the issue of age of marriage, which is 15 years for girls at present, it has to be 18 years. Both parents should be considered natural guardians of the child and in case of custody, the principle of ‘best interest of the child’ should apply,” Soman said.She added that affirmative Quranic provisions such as right to mehr or property rights should also be codified.

Making an appeal for a codified Muslim personal law, the letter states, “Although the Supreme Court set aside triple talaq in its judgment of 22nd August, issues such as nikah halala, polygamy, age of marriage, custody of children etc remain unaddressed. Orthodox and patriarchal males have dominated the debate on rights of muslim women and have stone-walled any attempt towards reform in Muslim personal law. In the process the Muslim women have been denied their Quranic rights as well as their rights as equal Indian citizens.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App