Triple talaq be treated as court’s contempt: Arif Mohammad Khan

Former minister Arif Mohammad Khan Tuesday said that he would suggest to the Supreme Court that until a law is framed on the subject of triple talaq, the act of triple talaq should be treated as contempt of court and invite prison term of at least three months — the period a couple is supposed to stay together before final separation.

Khan, who has been Cabinet minister and held several portfolios, quit the Congress in 1986 over differences with the Congress government on the Shah Bano case. He also spoke against triple talaq in the 1980s.

Delivering a lecture at Nehru Memorial Museum and Library on triple talaq and the uniform civil code on Tuesday, Khan said, “Triple talaq is anti-human and against fundamental rights. I was accused of apostasy… Today I feel happy that social reform is taking place.”

He said the uniform civil code is a constitutional obligation of the government, which has to come forward with a draft. “I can comment on uniform civil code only when the government comes out with the draft,” he said when asked to comment on the uniform civil code.

