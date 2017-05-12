Triple talaq arguments begin in Supreme Court, daily updates

The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq. The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar, started hearing arguments on Thursday on the constitutional validity of the practice of ‘instant triple talaq’ or talaq-e-bidat. The Supreme Court has stated that it would first examine whether the Islamic divorce practice “is fundamental to religion” and whether it fall in the category of enforceable fundamental rights. During the hearing on the first day, the court went through petitions claiming “the practice was not part of Islamic law” and was liable to be struck down as “unlawful and unconstitutional”. The court also discussed whether Muslim men have an alternate way of divorcing women if the practice was done away with.

Here is a look at day-to-day hearing of the case.

Day 1, May 11, 2017:

CJI J S Khehar: “If all the three forms of talaq are held bad in law, where will the Muslim man go for divorce?”

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta: “The question is if the triple talaq provision is unilateral, where do the women go (for remedy)?”

Justice Kurien Joseph: “If Parliament does not, can this forum (do it)? Many a time, this court has thrown it to Parliament but they have not done anything.”

Senior counsel Amit Singh Chadha, appearing for petitioner Shayara Bano, said: “The Muslim husband’s right to ask for divorce by uttering talaq three times in a row is completely unilateral, unguided, absolute and has no rationale. It cannot be identified with Muslim culture and is not part of Muslim law. So it is not part of religion and hence not part of the right to practise or propagate religion and deserves no protection.” –

