Triple talaq an ‘important issue’ involving sentiments, says SC, refers plea to constitutional bench

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the plea challenging Muslim’s practice of ‘tripla talq’, nikah halala and polygamy to constitutional bench, saying these are ‘important issues’ and involve sentiments. A bench of judges comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud observed that issues required a detailed hearing and referred it to a five-judge constitution bench. “If we will not decide it now, it will not happen for years and decades,” the bench said, adding it was open to hearing the matter on even Saturday and Sunday during the summer vacation which would commence from May 11.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), however, has objected to court’s adjudication of these matters, maintaining these practices stemmed from the Holy Quran and were not justiciable. The Board had also said that the validity of Mohammedan Law, founded essentially on the Holy Quran and sources based on it, cannot be tested on the particular provisions of the Constitution.

Several Muslim women in the past have challenged the practice of triple talaq in which the husband, quite often, pronounces talaq thrice in one go, sometimes even by phone or text message. on the other hand the practice of Nikah Halala is intended to curb incidence of divorce under which a man cannot remarry his former wife without her having to go through the process of marrying someone else, consummating it, getting divorced, observing the separation period called ‘Iddat’ and then coming back to him again.

The Centre had last opposed in the apex court the practice of triple talaq, ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy among Muslims. In its affidavit, the Ministry of Law and Justice, had referred to constitutional principles like religious practices, international covenants, gender equality, secularism and marital law prevalent in various Islamic countries to assert that the practice of triple talaq and polygamy needed to be adjudicated upon afresh by the apex court. The court had taken suo motu cognizance of the question whether Muslim women faced gender discrimination in the event of divorce or due to other marriages of their husband.

Victim of triple talaq, writes to PM Modi to ban the practice

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ban the controversial practice, after she was was abandoned by her husband. She has also sent a copy of the letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A mother of two-daughters Shafugta, when got pregnant for the third time, her in-laws asked her to abort it fearing it might be a girl as well.

Refusing to do the same, the woman underwent torture and physical abuse. In the rage of anger, her husband Shamshad verbally gave her Triple Talaq and stranded her. “Refusing to go for abortion, they beat me mercilessly. My husband then verbally gave me Triple Talaq and threw me out of the house.”

The helpless Shagufta has now written to the Prime Minister urging him to ban the practise, also reminding him that she exercised her power to vote in his favour.

