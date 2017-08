Two other existing ‘talaq’ a challenge to gender justice, says former Union Minister P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File/Photo) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File/Photo)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said even though the instantaneous divorce has gone, two other types of ‘talaq’ continue to exist and these are challenge to gender justice and gender equality. “Greater clarity today. Only instant triple talaq is illegal. Other two kinds are also a challenge to gender justice and gender equality,” he said in a tweet. The former Union home minister said ‘triple talaq’ was a distortion of original Quranic legal principles and it was good that it has been declared unconstitutional by the apex court.

“Majority judgement is a resounding affirmation of gender justice and of equality of spouses,” he said in another tweet.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the ‘talaq-e-biddat’ (triple talaq or instantaneous divorce) among Muslims.

However, the court did not touch on the two other method of divorce – ‘talaq ahsan’ (single pronouncement followed by abstinence) and ‘talaq hasan’ (three pronouncements; 1 each in 3 successive months).

