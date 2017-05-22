Triple Talaq: AIMPLB tells SC it will issue advisory against pronouncing divorce thrice in one go

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it will issue an advisory requesting persons who perform Nikah to follow certain guidelines.
The guidelines will suggest that those performing Nikah advise the bridegroom that in case of differences leading to a talaq, the bridegroom shall not pronounce divorce thrice in one sitting as it’s an undesirable practice in Shariat. The AIMPLB also reportedly said it will call for the social boycott of those who give triple talaq.
In its affidavit, the AIMPLB has said qazis will advise the bride and bridegroom to incorporate a condition in the nikahnama not to resort to triple talaq. It has, however, not spoken of abolishing the century-old practice.
More details are awaited.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 22, 2017 at 4:59 pmToo late too littleReply
- May 22, 2017 at 4:57 pm1. I think the Supreme Court will not be influenced by affidavit of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). It is clear that AIMPLB is desperately trying to establish its rein over the Muslim community in India. It knows that once the Supreme Court declares that triple talaq is illegal, such ru will do a permanent damage to AIMPLB’s contention that it is the sole representative of the Muslim community in India on the subject of Muslim personal law. 2. Progressive leaders of Muslim community in India should not overlook fact that in many Islamic or Muslim majority countries the Muslim personal law has been amended. Not only that triple talaq has been banned in these countries, but other appropriate laws have been passed to amend Muslim personal law as per social needs in the twentieth century. Therefore, one is simply amazed by attempts of AIMPLB to somehow save its face and see whether the Supreme Court does not issue a ru declaring that triple talaq is illegal.Reply
- May 22, 2017 at 4:56 pmuniform civil code is impractical in current situation as there is not just MPL but several other communities have their own code of lawsReply
- May 22, 2017 at 4:54 pmcourt ban on triple-talaq will prove ineffective as Muslim men may then start deserting their wives, like Modi did to his wife. further nobody will marry deserted women without talaq confirmation and then RSS thugs will send her to benarasi kotas as RSS is in process of creating more dev-dasisReply
- May 22, 2017 at 4:52 pmdonors Needed Urgently,For a handsome Price of 1.60 CRORE,Contact Dr David of Global HOSPITAL for Organ sell on mobile: 917760518516 EMAIL:zoomsame1@gmailReply
- May 22, 2017 at 4:48 pmIn India Muslim women are suffering Due to Dirty Ambedkar Laws Like No Common Civil Code?? Pseudo?Secular??Nehru-Ambedkar gifted un-due facilities to Muslims in India? Who did not go to Pak and opted to remain in India. Mr.Ambedkar failed to do even common civil code?? He forced 1-wife act by Law for poor Hindu? forcing Hindu to go to courts even for simple mutual divorce; wasting Money as well as Prime Time in Life.. Due to Delay no child after 2nd marriage. So Hindu population is growing very slow compared to Muslims. However same Nehru-Ambedkar allowed 4-shadi Verbal Talak for Muslims !! so their population is growing 50 faster!! so their poverty and then few of them become ISIS terrorists, due to education in Madrassah, teacher ry paid by Great Govt at cost of we Majority Hindu tax payers!! Now better reverse Mr.Ambedkar wrong laws? Dare to Apply 1-wife Law to Muslims and allow 2-shaadi written Talak for Hindu!! Apply China family 1-child law to Muslims for next 70 years.Reply
- May 22, 2017 at 4:45 pmClutching at straws. It will be sad if the SC falls for it.Reply
- May 22, 2017 at 4:45 pmTHIS IS ALREADY IN SHARIAH. THE PROPHET WAS VERY ANGRY WHEN ONE OF HIS SAHABA ( COMPATRIOT ) PRONOUNCED TRIPLE TALAQ IN ONE GO. THERE WWAS NO NECESSARY FOR GOVT TO TAKE THIS MATER TO COURT. LEARNED MUSLIMS WHO KNOW RULES REGULATIONS OF ISLAMIC RELIGION AND CULTURE DO NOT PRACTICE TRIPLE TALAQ. FOR CENTRAL GOVT. THE MATTERS OF FEMALE FOETUS ABORTION AND DOWRY DEATHS SHOULD BE MORE IMPORTANT THAN MUSLIM TRIPLE TALAQ.Reply
- May 22, 2017 at 4:55 pmYou are right brother, I don't know why AIMPB making an issue and giving a chance to make a political issue for BJP, Let BJP give reservation in jobs or pay pension for triple talaq muslim womens, no they will now do it,, It is purely a political agenda,,,,,Reply
- May 22, 2017 at 4:39 pmNow whats the next agenda for BJP to drag Muslims down, IT cell is busy in finding, Good Luck.Reply
- May 22, 2017 at 4:31 pmWhy not give the advisory that the women can also give triple talaq?Reply
- May 22, 2017 at 4:27 pmAdvisory is not something which can be forcefully implemented. Social boycott is also not something which can be executed in full completeness. This is just another way to give plausibility to the practice and nothing else. #Stop_HypocrisyReply
- May 22, 2017 at 4:40 pmLeo do you know Vrindhavan Widow ashram check out : www.maitriindia /looking-inwards/case-studies-testimonial/Reply
- May 22, 2017 at 4:45 pmwell saidReply
- Load More Comments