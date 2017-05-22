Triple Talaq: AIMPLB tells SC it will issue advisory against pronouncing divorce thrice in one go

Triple Talaq: A constitutional bench has heard the matter and has reserved its verdict. The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo) Triple Talaq: A constitutional bench has heard the matter and has reserved its verdict. The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it will issue an advisory requesting persons who perform Nikah to follow certain guidelines.

The guidelines will suggest that those performing Nikah advise the bridegroom that in case of differences leading to a talaq, the bridegroom shall not pronounce divorce thrice in one sitting as it’s an undesirable practice in Shariat. The AIMPLB also reportedly said it will call for the social boycott of those who give triple talaq.

In its affidavit, the AIMPLB has said qazis will advise the bride and bridegroom to incorporate a condition in the nikahnama not to resort to triple talaq. It has, however, not spoken of abolishing the century-old practice.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd