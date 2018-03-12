Tripartite commission to discuss factory closure norms

The committee will be headed by Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil-Nilangekar and have five representatives from labour unions and companies. (Express Photo/Dilip Kagda/File) The committee will be headed by Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil-Nilangekar and have five representatives from labour unions and companies. (Express Photo/Dilip Kagda/File)

The Maharashtra government has formed a tripartite committee to discuss suggestions and complaints about its proposal to ease norms for factory owners seeking to close their units. The move comes months after the state government’s announcement about the proposal triggered opposition from labour unions across party lines.

The committee, which will be headed by Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil-Nilangekar, will have five representatives from labour unions and companies, labour officials said. The committee has to submit a report in three months, an official said.

“The labour department has received several suggestions and complaints from labour unions and representatives of companies managements about the proposed amendments for easing norms for factory closure as per the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. So, a committee has been formed to address the issues raised in these complaints and to hold meetings with stakeholders,” said the official.

The official added that the labour commissioner has been entrusted with the job of nominating five members of recognised labour unions and five members from company managements to the committee.

Under the Industrial Disputes Act, any unit that employs 100 or more people has to seek government permission before it can shut down. Last year, the Maharashtra labour department had proposed to increase that number to 300 — implying that factories with 299 or fewer workers can shut without needing government permission. In January, labour unions affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Congress, the RSS and the Shiv Sena held a state-level meeting and passed a resolution demanding that the government should require factories with even 50 employees to seek its permission before closure. Labour unions had also alleged that at least 70 per cent of labourers are employed as contractual staff, their rights are not protected and they are deprived of many benefits.

Sources said the government intends to introduce a provision in the law to ensure that such labourers’ rights are protected. The issue of contract labourers is also being examined to see if they can be considered at par with permanent labourers at the time of factories’ closure, sources said.

