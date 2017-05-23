Trip dues partly cleared, Indian doctors allowed to leave China 

A group of 25 doctors attached to Malad Medical Association (MMA), who were stuck in China’s Shenzhen for two days following delay in payment by their Indian tour operator, have been allowed to leave for India on May 23. “Friends of the doctors traveling in China managed to arrange Rs 12 lakh. There is still some money pending, about Rs 3 lakh, but the Chinese travel agency agreed to let them continue their return journey to India,” said Dr Vipin Checker, a general physician whose friends are part of the tour. On May 16, the 25 doctors and their families left for a week-long trip to Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Macau. The trip, organised by MMA, was booked through Borivali-based Oppex Holidays, to which doctors paid Rs 92,500 each.

While the first batch of 70 doctors from MMA completed their trip, the second batch of 25 doctors was asked to pay the pending amount two days after their trip began. Dr Sanjay Mehra, who is in China, said: “Since we did not have so much money with us here, we had no option but to wait for some help from India.” The MMA’s president Dr Hemal Barchha filed a police complaint against Vinayak Zarekar, owner of Oppex Holidays. Zarekar said there was a delay in payment to Chinese agents. “I am trying to settle all dues,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now