Trincomalee port on talks table between Narendra Modi and Lankan PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their meeting on Wednesday are likely to take stock of negotiations over the development of the Trincomalee port, sources said. Trincomalee port is crucial for India as an Indian Oil Corporation depot is located there and has a large storage facility. Sri Lanka is likely to allow Trincomalee port as a joint development project with India. New Delhi is also keen to develop the Kankesanthurai port as China is developing a port in Hambantota.

Sources said the development of ports will figure prominently in discussions between Wickremesinghe and Modi as well as Shipping and Transport minister Nitin Gadkari. The trade union action launched by the employees of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has been called off after assurances from Wickremesinghe. The workers had three demands which included getting the government to stop granting outright operation rights of some oil storage tanks in Trincomalee to India.

