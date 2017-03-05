Trinamool to raise Aadhaar issue in Parliament

Trinamool Congress will be raising in Parliament the directive of the central government to link Aaadhaar card to midday programme in schools. Trinamool leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien today said he will be giving a notice for a discussion on the subject on the first day of the second phase of the Budget session which starts on March 9. Notice will be given under Rule 267 which provides for suspension of all business to debate a subject, he said.

The HRD Ministry has said that cook-cum-helpers working under the Midday meal scheme as well as the student beneficiaries will be required to have an Aadhaar card to avail the facility.

Those not yet enrolled in the Aadhaar scheme have been given time till June 30.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee yesterday slammed the move, terming it as shocking.

“Now even infants (0-5 years) will need Aadhaar cards? Aadhaar card for mid-day meals and ICDS (Integrated Child Development Scheme)? Shocking! 100 Days’ Work also not spared,” she tweeted.

She had added, “Instead of helping the poorest of the poor, the downtrodden and our favourite children, why are their rights being snatched away?”