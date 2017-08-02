Trinamool rejects allegation: BJP targets Abhishek over ‘payments received from realtor under scanner’

Abhishek Banerjee Abhishek Banerjee

The BJP Tuesday came down heavily on TMC MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee following a Times Now report alleging his company, Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd, had received payments worth over Rs 1 crore from a realtor named Raj Kishore Modi, who is under probe for alleged criminal activities including land grabbing and attempt to murder. State BJP President Dilip Ghosh said, “Yesterday, a news channel showed that Abhishek Banerjee’s company received huge amounts of money from a person. It has raised questions as to why he gave such an amount to Abhishek Banerjee’s company and for what purpose. Till now, Trinamool was known for taking money from chit fund companies. Now its leaders are taking money from other companies. We also came to know that the address of Abhishek’s company is the residential address of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This means the entire family has got embroiled in this.”

Times Now, in its report, said it accessed ‘’a series of documents that suggest’’ Abhishek’s company had received payments worth over Rs 1 crore when he was listed as a director. The report further said Mamata had staged protests in 2009, demanding arrest of Raj Kishore Modi. It named a chartered accountant, Ashok Tulsiyan, as not only a director in Modi’s company, Green Tech City Pvt Ltd, but also the auditor of Abhishek’s firm.

“We do not react to such nonsense,” Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee told The Indian Express.

