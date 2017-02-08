Trinamool protests note-ban, says people still suffering

Trinamool Congress, which has been vociferously opposing note ban, today staged a protest on Parliament premises alleging people have been robbed of economic freedom by the Centre’s decision three months ago and they “never saw and will never see” such suffering again. “It has been three months since demonetisation was announced, but people continue to suffer even now. Hence, we are staging protest today,” party MP Kalyan Banerjee told reporters.

Banerjee said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that things would be set right in 50 days after old Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes were withdrawn from circulation.

“Because of Modi’s decision…people never saw such suffering caused by any move in the past and will never see again,” he added.

Party MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha took part in the protest held near Gandhi statue.

It has 45 MPs collectively in both the houses.

Taking to twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Today, three months have over. Restrictions and sufferings not. Citizens have lost economic freedom. When economic freedom is lost, a main freedom is lost.”

The TMC supremo said, “DeMo-ReMo derailed the nation. Visionless, missionless, directionless.

“The economy has slowed down tremendously. The nation is facing an acute economic crisis. How much longer?,” she said.

“Only few rich capitalists are not suffering. Commoners, middle class, downtrodden, poorest continue to suffer,” Mamata added.