Trinamool MPs protest outside Parliament

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday staged a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, protesting the slashing of interest rates on PPF and other small savings schemes.

TMC members of both the Houses raised slogans against the Centre’s move which they said would hurt the common man and added that no action was being taken against the defaulters of non-performing assets (NPA). They demanded withdrawal of the decision to cut interest rates on small savings schemes.

Senior TMC MP Saugata Roy also raised the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier launched an attack on the Centre on the issue, claiming that the decision would lead to mushrooming of chit funds.

TMC had also organised a rally on the issue in Kolkata on April 3.

