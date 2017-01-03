Trinamool MPs, MLAs reach CBI office after Sudip’s arrest

The MLAs who accompanied the MPs were Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyotipriya Mallick, Sabyasachi Dutta, Sujit Bose, Shashi Panja and a few others. (Source: ANI) The MLAs who accompanied the MPs were Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyotipriya Mallick, Sabyasachi Dutta, Sujit Bose, Shashi Panja and a few others. (Source: ANI)

Several Trinamool Congress MPs and MLAs reached the CBI office here today, hours after the arrest of TMC Parliamentary party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay by the investigation agency in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam. However, only the MPs were allowed to go upstairs where the accused was kept after his arrest, TMC sources said.

The MPs included Mukul Roy, Dinesh Trivedi, Derek O’Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Kalyan Banerjee, Saugata Roy, Subrata Bakshi and Dola Sen.

The MLAs who accompanied the MPs were Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyotipriya Mallick, Sabyasachi Dutta, Sujit Bose, Shashi Panja and a few others. Earlier, Sudip’s wife and MLA Nayna Bandyopadhyay came to the CBI office to meet him.