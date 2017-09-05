Trinamool MP Sultan Ahmed dies

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS MP Sultan Ahmed died on Monday following cardiac arrest. He was 64. Ahmed suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in the morning. He was rushed to Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata, where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. “He had a massive cardiac arrest around 11.15 to 11.30 am. By the time he was brought here, it was 12.15 pm. We started treatment but we had to declare him brought dead on arrival,” Belle Vue Clinic CEO Pradeep Tandon said.

The Union Minister of State for tourism in the Manmohan Singh government, Ahmed was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Uluberia on a Trinamool Congress ticket. He had been a two-time Congress MLA from Entally (1987-91 and 1996-2001) before joining Trinamool.

An accused in the Narada sting operation case, Ahmed was recently questioned by the CBI for seven hours.

CM Mamata Banerjee said: “When I was on my way to attend a meeting here, I got the bad news that Sultan Ahmed has died. Now, I got information that a CBI notice was served to him while his body was being taken. He was under severe stress, as there was a Narada case.”

