One ends, another begins: Now, Trinamool MP Dola Sen creates ruckus on board Air India flight

(File Photo) (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen on Friday reportedly created a ruckus on board an Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata, delaying it by thirty minutes. Sen, according to news agency ANI, refused to adhere to security protocol, despite being asked to by the airline staff.

Air India staff requested Dola Sen to shift her senior citizen, wheelchair-bound mother from the seat near the emergency exit, but the MP refused to do so and created a ruckus, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. “MP’s mother was on wheel chair, and couldn’t sit near the exit as per rules. Crew requested the MP to change seat which she was reluctant initially,” ANI quoted the source as saying. According to security protocol, airlines ensure that those sitting next to the emergency exit are able to open the exit door that weighs a few kilos in case of an emergency.

We are awaiting a statement from the Rajya Sabha MP.

This comes barely an hour after Air India lifted a no-fly ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who physically assaulted a senior staffer of the airline. In a statement issued today, Air India said it will ensure its employees are not assaulted, misbehaved with and that they will take action to preserve the dignity of their employees.

We will have to wait and watch what action the airline as well as the civil aviation ministry takes now that this incident has been repeated again.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd