Trinamool leaders in Jharkhand to look into ‘Singur-like situation’

A team comprising Trinamool Congress legislators arrived in Jharkhand on Saturday to look into what party chief Mamata Banerjee has described as a “Singur-like situation” in the BJP-ruled state. Mamata, who stormed to power in West Bengal in 2011 riding on the success of her anti-land acquisition protests, had said on Friday, “They (Jharkhand government) have forcibly taken away 1,500 acres of tribal land in Singur style, which is illegal. They (MLAs) will go and give me a report. Then I will go.”

The TMC is looking to highlight the protests that have been simmering against land acquisition in the state since 2015 — four tribals were killed during a protest against land acquisition for NTPC’s Pakri-Barwadih project last October. Protesters led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had then described the land acquisition as the “Singur of Jharkhand”.

With the CBI arresting two TMC MPs in the past week, Mamata is keen to take on the BJP in its turf. She has alleged that the recent arrests of Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Paul were politically motivated to intimidate her party. She has also challenged the BJP government to “arrest me, if you dare”.

After Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Mamata is also looking to expand her campaign against demonetisation to Jharkhand. Her party, meanwhile, has been preparing the ground for its foray in the neighbouring state for two months. Mukul Roy had met local leaders in Dhanbad for an initial recce, party leaders added.

Cabinet minister Purnendu Bose arrived in Jharkhand on Saturday along with TMC tribal leaders such as Salboni (West Midnapore) MLA Srikanta Mahata, Balarampur (Purulia) MLA Santiram Mahato and Manbazar (Purulia) MLA Sandhyarani Tudu. Bose met tribal communities at the Dalma foothills.

“We have come here to talk to the people about the problems they faced. We will give a report to Mamata Banerjee. She will take a call on when to come here,” he said.

Villagers from 136 villages in the Dalma foothills have been protesting against the demarcation of the Dalma eco-sensitive zone since 2015. They allege that the guidelines, set by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest, would leave them homeless and jobless. As per the notification, the forest zone spread over 522.98 sq km, with 85 villages inside the forest and 51 villages on its periphery, has been kept out of bounds for any type of permanent structures, said officials.

The area up to 5 km from the boundary of the Dalma sanctuary constitutes part of the eco-sensitive zone. The eco-sensitive zone covers an area of 377.89 sq km that falls in East Singhbhum and another 145.09 sq km that is in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

The notification has stipulated that no concrete construction work can be undertaken within 300 metres of the sanctuary while no industrial, mining, crushing, wood-based industries, saw mills and such commercial activities would be allowed within the 5 km radius from the boundary of the sanctuary area.

Bose said, “The eco-sensitive zone notification is one thing, but that doesn’t mean that the lives of poor tribal villagers aren’t of any value. It is important that their livelihoods are also given importance. There are modern technologies available today which allow for co-existence of tribals and wildlife in forests. If they can be used in Bengal, then why not here?”

The TMC’s choice of Dalma foothills, adjoining West Bengal, to begin its foray in Jharkhand is not incidental. This is the only area in Jharkhand where there is a marginal TMC presence, leaders said. This in spite of the party contesting parliamentary elections from the state in 2014.

Sources added that the TMC delegation was supported by the local leadership of JMM, which has been spearheading protests in the area. They said the TMC would reiterate the fact that in 2016, the party was the first to release its election manifesto in the Santhali language and Oi Chiki script.

The Jharkhand government has maintained that they would take up the issues of Dalma tribals soon.