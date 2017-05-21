Trinamool leader shot dead in South-24 Parganas, 4 arrested

A TRINAMOOL Congress leader was shot dead near the party office in South-24 Parganas district on Friday night.

Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Rasapunja party chief Ismail Pailan. Four persons have been arrested.

Police said the incident took place around 10.10 pm at Bishnupur in Diamond Harbour. “Pailan was returning home on his two-wheeler when he was stopped near Amarjyoti Park and shot at by miscreants, who fled. He was shot at point-blank range in his stomach and back. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals. From there, he was referred to a private hospital in Kolkata, where he died,” said a local police officer.

“So far, we have arrested four persons. The area where he was attacked does not have CCTV cameras. It is too early to establish the motive behind the murder and how they did it. The body has been sent for postmortem examination,” said Diamond Harbour SP K Rao.

Those arrested have been identified as Raresh Kazi, Mohim Molla alias Pocha, Sanowar Molla alias Tom and Anwar Gazi.

Sources in the police said a complaint lodged by Pailan’s relative had named a few persons as suspects. Based on this, the arrests were made. “The murder could be a fallout of a political rivalry but we are not denying personal enmity,” said a police officer.

“It’s a cold-blooded murder. He was targeted when he was passing by a dark and deserted area. He had also received threats earlier, which, unfortunately, he did not take seriously,” said Anish Bela, a relative.

