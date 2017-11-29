Trinamool leader shot dead in Bengal: UP ATS, WB Police arrest 7 from Varanasi lodge

Manoj Upadhyay (45) was shot dead by masked miscreants while he was returning home on a motorcycle on November 21 (Representational Image) Manoj Upadhyay (45) was shot dead by masked miscreants while he was returning home on a motorcycle on November 21 (Representational Image)

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation with the West Bengal Police, arrested seven youths from a lodge in Varanasi late Monday, who were wanted in the murder of a Trinamool Congress leader.

Manoj Upadhyay (45), the chairman of the Bhadreswar Municipality in Bengal’s Hooghly district, was shot dead by masked miscreants while he was returning home on a motorcycle on November 21.

Among the seven persons named in an FIR lodged at Bhadreswar police station, five were arrested from Varanasi. This comes after another accused, Munnai Rai, was arrested a day after the murder.

Following a tip-off, officers from the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate and the ATS raided the lodge and arrested Raju Choudhury, Ratan Choudhury, Krishna Chowdhury, Aakash Chowdhury, Rajesh Chowdhury, Santosh Prasad and Debu Pakre — all residents of Bhadreswar.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal Police procured transit remand after producing the accused before a local court to take them to Kolkata, said ATS SSP Umesh Kumar Srivastava.

Chandannagar Police Commissioner Ajoy Kumar said: “We were searching for the accused, who were changing their hideouts frequently. I received specific inputs on Monday about some accused hiding in a lodge. While two police teams from Hooghly had already reached Varanasi, I contacted the UP ATS, seeking its help.”

He added that initially, surveillance had put their location in UP’s Chandauli district. “However, later they were found in Varanasi. A Crime Branch team from Chandauli was also a part of the operation,” Kumar said, adding that further investigation would find out if someone in Varanasi had helped the accused.

Meanwhile, the state CID, which had taken charge of the case last week, is likely to visit the spot in Hooghly where Upadhyay was shot dead last week. Sources said a team has left for Patna, where they suspect that the mastermind behind the crime is hiding.

Following the murder, the West Bengal government had transferred Chandannagar police commissioner Peeyush Pandey and removed the officer-in-charge of the local police station. Ajoy Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer was appointed as the new commissioner on Monday.

The only eyewitness in the case was Chintu Dubey, who was riding the motorcycle when Upadhyay was shot dead. In his complaint to the police, Dubey had named brothers Ratan Chaudhary and Raju Chaudhary. Police had said their names first cropped up in a double murder case in 2004 and the two were involved in activities like extortion.

Upadhyay allegedly knew both. While the brothers used to stay at Shyamnagar in Hooghly, two other accused, Rajesh Choudhury and Akash Choudhury, are residents of Rabindranagar — the same locality where Upadhyay used to live. The alleged mastermind behind the murder was an Independent councilor from the area, Raju Shaw, police had alleged.

While the Trinamool had alleged that Upadhyay was murdered by former CPM workers, who had joined BJP, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had claimed that Upadhyay was an RSS worker, who was murdered by Trinamool workers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App