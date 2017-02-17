Trinamool flays CPIM for keeping mum on Tripura Guv action

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy. Express archive Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy. Express archive

Trinamool Congress Friday criticized the role of the ruling Left Front in Tripura Assembly for not reacting when the Governor Tathagata Roy declined to read out the entire written speech on the opening day of the budget session in the Assembly. The governor said he would not read the whole speech and red out two pages from the front portion and a portion of the last part.

“We had objected. Why didn’t the governor read out the whole speech? The opposition members did not create any hindrance and he was not sick, so what was the reason for the decision? The reason is that in the governor’s speech, the role of the NDA government was sharply criticized, so, he skipped that portion,” Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Roy Burman said.

He said, “what astonished me is the silence of the ruling party members. They kept mum because the government led by Manik Sarkar did not want to annoy the central government led by Narendra Modi because the Centre is well aware about corruption of this government and its involvement in chit fund scams. There is possibility of ordering inquiries by the central government agencies against the state government”.