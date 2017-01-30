Trinamool Congress to skip first two days of Budget Session, cites demonetisation as reason

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee with party leaders (PTI Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee with party leaders (PTI Photo)

The Trinamool Congress Monday stated it will not attend Parliament on the first two days of the Budget Session as a mark of protest against the ruling government’s demonetisation drive. “Trinamool MPs will not be present in Parliament on the first two days of the Budget Session in protest against demonetisation which was implemented without taking Parliament into confidence, and restrictions on withdrawal limits from bank accounts which are still in force,” the party stated in its official Facebook page Monday.

Trinamool Congress will also raise the issue of the “illegal” arrest of two of its MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal by CBI in connection with the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam. “In the ensuing session, Trinamool will, among other issues, raise the issue of the illegal arrest of its Lok Sabha leader and another MP which is a clear case of political vendetta by the ruling party at the Centre by misusing CBI and abusing its power,” the post reads.

However, the party had earlier said it would not attend Parliament Wednesday citing Saraswati Puja on that day as the reason. “Trinamool will not attend Parliament on February 1 because of Saraswati Puja which is a big day in Bengal,” party leader and MP Derek O’Brien was quoted as saying by PTI.

Trinamool had also said it would not attend the all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan this evening ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.