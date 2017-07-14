Trinamool Congress to hit the streets to counter ‘BJP’s divisive politics’

TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee. (File) TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee. (File)

In an attempt to counter BJP’s “destructive politics” in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said it will soon hit the streets to spread the message of “peace and communal harmony”. TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee on Sunday accused BJP of “bringing people from Bangladesh to foment communal tension” in the state, especially districts near the Indo-Bangla border.

“BJP is trying to destroy peace and communal harmony in the state. We have also noticed that people from Bangladesh are coming to West Bengal and instigating people here through their provocative speeches. This has been masterminded by BJP. In a pre-planned manner, even central BJP leaders trying to cause disruptions in the state. To counter it, we have decided to hit the streets. Trinamool Congress and its various organisations and party cells will hit the streets in every block in every district to maintain peace and communal harmony and defeat the destructive politics pursued by BJP,” Chatterjee said on Sunday.

The TMC leader added that all its leaders and workers will be out to “be with the people” and make them aware about the present situation. “The central government is also provoking BJP and its sister organisations to create trouble in West Bengal. These organisations have suddenly become hyperactive in the state and we, being a responsible party, cannot sit idle. We have responsibilities towards the people,” he added.

Chatterjee reiterated that the party will not allow the division of Bengal. “We are ready to sacrifice our lives but we will never allow it. Some people are trying very hard to divide the state. In reality, they are going against the people. We have evidence that international powers are involved in the political unrest in Darjeeling, but some people are turning a blind eye to it,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App