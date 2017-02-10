Ten students injured as rival TMC youth groups clash

10 students and five policemen were injured when rival factions of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) – the student wing of Trinamool Congress – clashed over electing the students’ union general secretary. (Representational Image) 10 students and five policemen were injured when rival factions of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) – the student wing of Trinamool Congress – clashed over electing the students’ union general secretary. (Representational Image)

At least 10 students and five policemen were injured when rival factions of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) – the student wing of Trinamool Congress – clashed over electing the students’ union general secretary at Islampur College in North Dinajpur on Thursday. Students hurled bricks at each other, as well as at the policemen who reached the scene, and also fought with sticks, resulting in three students suffering head injuries. Police then fired tear gas shells to disperse agitating students.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Teacher-in-charge of the college, Gour Ghosh, said both groups belonged to TMCP, and were involved in a bitter fight over electing the students union general secretary.

“TMCP members were involved in the clash, and there were some outsiders present on campus during the election of the students’ union head,” Ghosh said. However, Islampur TMC MLA Kanailal Agarwal blamed former MLA and Islampur College governing body chairman Abdul Karim Chowdhury for the violence.

“As he is the governing body chairman, Chowdhury should be questioned as to why such violence took place today. This is unfortunate,” Agarwal said. Chowdhury, on the other hand, questioned Agarwal’s presence in his constituency when the Budget Session was on in the state Assembly.

“There is something fishy about his presence in his constituency. Both groups had agreed the general secretary would be our choice, and they would provide candidate for assistant general secretary. Now it seems they want to field for both posts,” Chowdhury said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd