Trinamool congress protests note ban, MPs’ arrest

The Trinamool Congress took part in a rally on Saturday to continue its protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation policy and the arrest of party MPs by the CBI in chit fund cases. The protest rally, organised by the Trinamool Youth Congress, started from South Kolkata’s Jadavpur and terminated at Hazra Crossing 5km apart. Holding aloft banners, posters and party flags, the rallyists shouted slogans against PM Narendra Modi and demanded that the centre stop using federal agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation to harass political opponents.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool, which has been in the forefront of the protests against the central government on the demonetisation issue, has been irked further after the CBI arrested its MPs Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandopadhyay in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scandal. “Our protest against Centre’s atrocities will continue under the leadership of our chief Mamata Banerjee until Prime Minister Narendra Modi resigns from his post,” said state party president Subrata Bakshi.