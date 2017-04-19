Trinamool Congress protests murder of its Nadia leader

At a time when the Opposition parties in the state are putting the heat on the Trinamool Congress over CBI filing an FIR against its leaders in Narada sting case, the ruling party took out a rally in Biddhannagar on Tuesday to counter them.

Led by TMC MLA Sujit Bose, the march was taken out from Biddhannagar College to Karunamoyee to protest against the murder of its party leader in Nadia district. TMC leader Dulal Biswas (52) was shot dead by a group of armed men inside the party office on Sunday night. He was the Bagula 1 gram panchayat pradhan and TMC’s Hanskhali block president. The TMC has blamed the BJP and CPM for the murder and has asked the party workers to stage protests against the killing across the state. In Bankura, TMC workers took out a rally at Mejia to protest against the incident.

