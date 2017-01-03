Latest News
  • Rose Valley chit fund scam: Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay faces CBI grilling

Rose Valley chit fund scam: Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay faces CBI grilling

Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, "I said I will come to face CBI interrogation to know what is against me."

By: PTI | Kolkata | Updated: January 3, 2017 2:09 pm
Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Rose Valley chit fund scam, CBI and Rose Valley chit fund scam, West bengal news, Trinamool Congress, Enforcement Directorate, latest news, India news, National news Trinamool Congress floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Lok Sabha MP and leader of Trinamool Congress parliamentary party Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata for questioning in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam. This is the first time that he would be grilled in the matter soon after another party MP Tapas Pal was sent to police custody in the case.

Watch What Else is Making News

When asked, Bandyopadhyay told waiting reporters in Kolkata, “I said I will come to face CBI interrogation to know what is against me.” He also alleged political vendetta against him and the Trinamool Congress party by the NDA-ruled Central government.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Rose Valley chit fund scam, CBI and Rose Valley chit fund scam, West bengal news, Trinamool Congress, Enforcement Directorate, latest news, India news, National news TMC MP Tapas Pal’s daughter Sohini appeared before CBI for interrogation for the second time. (Source: ANI)

Meanwhile, Trinamool MP Tapas Pal’s daughter Sohini appeared before the CBI for interrogation in Bhubaneswar for the second time. Rose Valley scam, which was also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, encompasses a larger amount of money swindling as compared to the Saradha case.

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 03: Latest News