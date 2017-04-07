Tricolour on country’s tallest flagpole at Attari to shrink

The Tricolour at Attari The Tricolour at Attari

The tallest Tricolour at a height of 355 feet near India’s border with Pakistan at Attari will no longer be of the same size. Recurring damage to the 120 feet by 80 feet flag due to high-velocity wind has forced Amritsar Improvement Trust, which is in charge of its installation, to try a smaller size. The Tricolour was said to be visible from a good distance into Pakistan.

The trust is in process of getting 72 feet by 48 feet Tricolour, hoping a smaller flag would last longer at 355 feet.

As per the Flag Code of India, a ratio of 3:2 of length and height, respectively, is to be maintained for the national flag. The smaller flag would be lighter. It will also cost less than the earlier flag, which weighed more than 100 kg and cost more than Rs 1 lakh, trust officials said.

The trust is also toying with an idea to put a board near the foundation of the flag appealing visitors, who go to Attari to watch Beating the Retreat ceremony, to contribute money to buy flags to keep the show going.

Also, the trust plans to engage a contractor through e-tendering for maintenance of the Tricolour, the cost of which has been estimated at Rs 30 lakh a year.

Ever since it was first hoisted on March 5, as many as four flags had to be hoisted at the flagpole after the earlier ones got damaged due to strong wind. On the day of inauguration, the first flag to be hoisted was damaged on ground itself after it got entangled in the barbed wires due to strong winds. On one occasion, a repaired flag was hoisted.

Fearing that weather could again play spoilsport, officials decided a few days back to pull it down. But as it reached middle of the pole, the gear box which controls the hoisting and lowering the flag developed a snag.

“We have ordered 10 flags of smaller dimensions. We hope that smaller flag will last longer. The flags are likely to be with us by the end of the week,” said the trust’s Superintending Engineer Rajeev Sekhri.

“We may put a board asking visitors to contribute for the flag if they wish. We may mention the name of the contributor at the venue, giving credit for the particular flag till the time it gets damaged and is replaced by another flag.”

