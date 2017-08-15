Tricolour lights for Independence-Day: Business dim for some in Mumbai

Contractors use a mix of regular lighting techniques and LED systems to illuminate structures. Among the regular institutions, buildings, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), will sport the Tricolour lighting theme from Monday midnight till Tuesday early morning. (Photo: PTI) Contractors use a mix of regular lighting techniques and LED systems to illuminate structures. Among the regular institutions, buildings, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), will sport the Tricolour lighting theme from Monday midnight till Tuesday early morning. (Photo: PTI)

Scores of buildings may be seen lit in the Tricolour theme to mark the Independence Day, but light contractors in city claim to have witnessed a marginal dip in business this year. Not many public buildings, including hotels and corporate offices, have ordered lighting for I-Day this time in an attempt to curb expenses.

For Sachin Sawant from Sawant Radio and Lighting, only regular clients have turned up to maintain the tradition. “Our regular clients have asked for the theme lighting and we will provide that. Many prefer the LED lighting system as it is cost effective and gives better clarity. We have not seen demands from any new client as such,” he said.

Mid-size light contractors also said clients are avoiding a non-essential expense this time. “In the aftermath of demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST), clients are preferring to save up rather than indulging in these expenses. We have not received any new order for lighting up buildings in the Tricolour theme,” said Ajit Chowdhary from M K Associates.

Contractors use a mix of regular lighting techniques and LED systems to illuminate structures. Among the regular institutions, buildings, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), will sport the Tricolour lighting theme from Monday midnight till Tuesday early morning. "We have seen a decent demand from parties that require the theme lights. In fact, we have received inquiries from many clients for the colour theme. No dip in demand has been witnessed," said a spokesperson for Bajaj Electricals, also the light contractor for the CSMT building of the Central Railway.

Other contractors busy with the festive season have been unable to take up work related to illumination of buildings. “With sound regulations in place because of Dahi Handi on Tuesday, we have opted out and not supplying light or sound to save ourselves from trouble,” a contractor said.

