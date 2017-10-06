Tribunal quashes Army’s order demoting Major General to Brigadier’s rank

“Military reputation and self-esteem of each member of our armed forces has to be preserved and respected, at least by members of the uniformed community,” the bench said. “Military reputation and self-esteem of each member of our armed forces has to be preserved and respected, at least by members of the uniformed community,” the bench said.

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has quashed the orders of Army Headquarters whereby a newly promoted Major General was demoted to the rank of Brigadier.

Acting on a petition filed by Major General Deepinder Singh of Army Ordnance Corps, the Jabalpur bench of the AFT, in its judgement on October 4, has found that the Army Headquarter issued orders reverting him to the rank of Brigadier within days of his promotion to Major General and did not even seek the approval of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) before doing so.

The Military Secretary (MS) branch of the Army Headquarters has come in for severe criticism by the bench of Lt Gen NB Singh and Justice Amar Saran who have said in the judgment that while issuing orders for demoting the Major General to the rank of Brigadier, the officer was not provided an opportunity for any hearing. The grounds of reversal of rank was stated to be an unacceptable medical classification for promotion to the rank of Major General and this ground too has been found to be untenable by the AFT.

The counsel for Major General Deepinder Singh, Colonel Rajiv Manglik told The Indian Express that he was cleared for promotion to the rank of Major General on May 26, 2017 and his promotion orders were issued on June 7 and he was posted as Deputy Commandant of the College of Material Management in Jabalpur. The orders of his demotion were issued on June 14 and the AFT has found that the rules and regulations that were relied upon while issuing the orders were themselves without the approval of the Ministry of Defence and were non-effective.

“It is inexplicable as to what was the hurry to revert him to the rank of Brigadier without a fair hearing. After all his promotion had been ordered by the respondents. His case could have been addressed in a deliberate manner and a considered decision taken either way keeping reasonableness and fairness in mind. It would have prevented the emotional trauma that he and his family have undergone in the twilight of his career in the military,” the judgement says. It goes on to say that it would have been well calibrated by the MS Branch so that such a contingency of reverting the rank of a senior officer dies not arise.

Further commenting, the bench said that cohesion of the officer cadre is a battle winning factor and ensures operational effectiveness of the Army. “Military reputation and self-esteem of each member of our armed forces has to be preserved and respected, at least by members of the uniformed community. It is expected that the responsibility for the faux pas in the instant case be fixed within the MS branch and suitable fire walls created to prevent such recurrence in future,” the bench said.

The AFT bench has also laid down certain guidelines regarding medical fitness of officers of high ranks such as Major Generals. “It must be accepted that pressures and stress of Army life including age and deployment effects could afflict even the fittest. A job content, deployability and cadre based promotion policy for each corps and rank consistent with Army Regulations would be a pragmatic and realistic step keeping in view that there is little room at the top and minor ailments will crop up as military men age in the operating environment prevalent at our borders,” the reads the judgement.

