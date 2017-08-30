Tribunal awards Rs 75.26 lakh compensation to kin of Gujarat jeweller killed in accident

Representational Image Representational Image

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 75.26 lakh to the kin of a jeweller who was killed in a road accident in November 2010. MACT-Alibaug member VM Mohite in his recent order directed the two respondents — the owner of the car Amit Devkar from Ahmedabad and the insurer Royal Sundaram Alliance Ins. Co. Ltd — to make the payment along with an interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of application.

Advocate SE Darandale, appearing for the claimants, stated that the deceased Laxman Mane (48) was operating the Shree Gopinath Jewellers. His annual income was Rs 5.46 lakh and gave Rs 30,000 to the family, the MACT was told.

On November 21, 2010 Mane was travelling from Gujarat to Sangli in a car along with his friends. While they were on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway, the car dashed into a cement parapet wall of the bridge and went down the bridge killing him along with four others, the Tribunal was informed.

Darandale contended that the car’s driver lost control over of the vehicle and therefore the accident was caused due to his negligence. The driver also died in the mishap, he said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act was registered, said Darandale.

His kin claimed a compensation of Rs one crore along with 12 per cent interest per annum. Advocate SB Joshi, appearing for the car’s owner and S Y Bartake, appearing for insurance grounds, contested the claims on various grounds, which were rejected.

Mohite ordered that the two respondents should give Rs 75.26 lakh compensation to the claimants, who are residents of Sangli district of Maharashtra.

